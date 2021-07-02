Millwall’s new forward explains why he was keen to link up again with his boss at Stoke City

BENIK Afobe said he was excited about the “project” Gary Rowett is building at Millwall as his former boss at Stoke signed him for a second time.

Afobe, 28, has completed a season-long loan to the Lions and trained on Friday.

Rowett brought forward Afobe to the Potters from Wolves initially on loan in July 2018 before a £12million transfer went through the following January after six league goals in 19 starts.

Afobe has Premier League experience with Bournemouth, scoring six goals in the top flight in 2016-17.

“I’m delighted,” Afobe told Millwall’s media. “The main thing was to try and get things done as soon as possible, so I could have a good pre-season, get to know the lads and staff, and be ready to start in August.

“It’s about building a bond with everyone as soon as possible. I’ve followed the club for the last few years and I know they’ve got some good lads and a good changing room – I want to be a part of it.”

Afobe, from Leyton, was keen to link up again with Rowett.

He said: “Gary brought me in to Stoke City and was really good for me. I enjoyed working with him on the training field and on match-days, and when he told me about the project he has at Millwall and how he thought I could fit into the team and the squad, it was a no-brainer for me and my family. I’m raring to go.”

Rowett added: “Benik comes in and adds a recognised striker with Championship quality and experience that we were after to give us another option in those forward areas.

“I believe it’s good timing for Benik and that we are a good option for him in terms of where he needs to be and what he wants to do next season.

“I’m excited for all of the players to come in.”

Image: Millwall FC