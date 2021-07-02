GALLERY: Trio return after injury plus new signings meet Millwall team-mates on first day back

MILLWALL are back in pre-season training just over five weeks out from the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Daniel Ballard joined his new team-mates after completing his loan switch from Arsenal on Thursday.

George Long also trained for the first time with his new club, while Millwall were also set to unveil Benik Afobe from Stoke City.

George Saville is undergoing a medical on Friday ahead of a return from Middlesbrough almost three years after he left the Lions.

Meanwhile, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Matt Smith were put through their paces after they recovered from their respective injuries.

Jed Wallace – who Millwall are trying to agree a new contract with – also joined the rest of the squad on a warm day in London.