GALLERY: Trio return after injury plus new signings meet Millwall team-mates on first day back

MILLWALL are back in pre-season training just over five weeks out from the start of the 2021-22 campaign. 

Daniel Ballard joined his new team-mates after completing his loan switch from Arsenal on Thursday.

George Long also trained for the first time with his new club, while Millwall were also set to unveil Benik Afobe from Stoke City.

George Saville is undergoing a medical on Friday ahead of a return from Middlesbrough almost three years after he left the Lions.

Meanwhile, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Matt Smith were put through their paces after they recovered from their respective injuries.

Jed Wallace – who Millwall are trying to agree a new contract with – also joined the rest of the squad on a warm day in London.

Back at it this week
Jed Wallace is all smiles
Daniel Ballard meets his new captain
George Long arrives at Calmont Road
Lions attacker Isaac Olaofe
Millwall boss Gary Rowett
Jed Wallace leads the run-out
Mahlon Romeo and Danny McNamara are competing to be first choice
It was a warm day in London
Winger Connor Mahoney
Matt Smith and Isaac Olaofe
Goalkeepers Bart Bialkowski and George Long
Lions defender Shaun Hutchinson
Alex Pearce feels the heat

