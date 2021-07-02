Millwall set to complete stunning return of midfielder George Saville from Middlesbrough

By Jake Sanders

MILLWALL are set to seal the sensational permanent return of their former midfielder George Saville from Middlesbrough.

Saville, 28, is having a medical at the club on Friday almost three years after leaving SE16 in a record deal.

It will be midfielder Saville’s fourth spell at the club after two previous loans and a permanent switch from Wolves in June 2017.

Saville had an excellent season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals, before he left for Boro for £8million in August 2018.

Saville played 118 times for the north-east club and scored 12 goals. He has 10 goals in 66 appearances for the Lions.

Millwall are also set to officially announce the loan signing of Benik Afobe from Stoke City on Friday.

Image: Millwall FC