Millwall complete deal for highly-rated Northern Ireland international defender from Arsenal
MILLWALL have completed the signing of Daniel Ballard on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.
NewsAtDen revealed centre-back Ballard, 21, was scheduled for a medical on Thursday as the Lions started pre-season training.
The Northern Ireland international spent last season on loan at Blackpool and played in their three play-off games as they were promoted to the Championship when they defeated Lincoln 2-1 at Wembley.
Ballard will compete with Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Mahlon Romeo for a place in Gary Rowett’s back-line.
Image: Action Plus