Thursday, July 1, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall complete deal for highly-rated Northern Ireland international defender from Arsenal

Staff

MILLWALL have completed the signing of Daniel Ballard on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

NewsAtDen revealed centre-back Ballard, 21, was scheduled for a medical on Thursday as the Lions started pre-season training.

The Northern Ireland international spent last season on loan at Blackpool and played in their three play-off games as they were promoted to the Championship when they defeated Lincoln 2-1 at Wembley.

Ballard will compete with Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Mahlon Romeo for a place in Gary Rowett’s back-line.

Image: Action Plus 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)