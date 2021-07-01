Millwall close to completing deal for Stoke City centre-forward ahead of second spell at Den

MILLWALL are hoping to complete a move for Stoke City striker Benik Afobe as the Lions return to pre-season training.

Afobe is having a medical on Thursday as the sides finalise a season-long loan deal.

It will be Afobe’s second spell at Millwall, after he moved to The Den on loan from Arsenal in February 2013 before playing five games.

DR Congo international Afobe moved to Bournemouth and Wolves in £10million deals before Gary Rowett signed him for the Potters for £12million in January 2019.

Leyton-born Afobe, 28, spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight and scored five goals in 29 games.

Image: Action Plus