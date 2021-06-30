Millwall defender set to join St Johnstone on loan for the season

HAYDEN Muller is set to spend the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

The 19-year-old, who’s made four first-team appearances for the Lions, signed his first professional contract with the club last July, but will now spend the 2021-2022 campaign with Callum Davidson’s side.

Muller becomes the third Millwall player in recent times to sign for the Saints following both Danny McNamara and Isaac Oloafe.

St Johnstone finished 5th in the league last term, but won both domestic cups and will therefore be playing in the Europa League next season.

Image: Millwall FC