Gary Rowett confirms when he wants to play Portsmouth Carabao Cup tie – as Millwall wait on new Den pitch

GARY Rowett wants Millwall to play their Carabao Cup first round tie after their Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers.

First round games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing 9th August, but clubs are allowed to agree a date between 31st July and 4th August.

However, with a new pitch being laid at The Den, which is why Rowett’s men are away on the opening-day, the Lions’ clash with Portsmouth is likely to be played after the trip to Loftus Road.

Rowett said:” We haven’t decided that yet. It’s a cup game, and it’s a good cup game, last year teams used it as a pre-season friendly, but my personal preference would be to put it after the first league game, because then it will be our first home game.

“And I would imagine the pitch reinnervation would probably dictate – we will probably have to put it after the first game, and it will be good to have it against a good side like Portsmouth.”