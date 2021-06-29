Millwall manager on improvements to facilities – including pros and cons of new Den pitch

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett believes it is important for players to see the improvements that have taken place when they return to Calmont Road – and feels it challenges them to “move with us”.

The club have had contractors in at their base and at The Den over the closed season. The Lions squad return to the training ground this week for medical and fitness testing before resuming work on the pitches.

Millwall will travel to a camp in Scotland next week for five days.

“I think just in general we’re trying to move things forward. There are so many little things getting done,” Rowett said explained earlier this summer.

“We’re having work done on the pitches, the drainage is getting done and bits of the irrigation system.

“The training ground is quite an old facility and we’re just trying to keep it moving forward

“So the players come back and they can see that we’re moving forward and they’ve almost got to move with us. That’s important for them to see.

“The ones that played a lot last season get two to three weeks really low level [fitness programmes after the end of the season], mainly just a breather mentally and physically to refresh.

“It was a far more intensive season than you would get normally. Then it’s about building up, the young players have strength and conditioning programmes.

“For some of the other players it’s a maintenance programme, it’s a bit of a blend.

“Lads come back now almost fully fit. It’s quite interesting to see, back when I was playing players would come back a stone overweight and they’d need pre-season to get back to normal.

“It’s slightly different now.”

Millwall players will also have a Premier League-standard surface in SE16.

An application of our new biostimulant formulation 'Vitalnova Links' going down with H2Pro TriSmart at The New Den yesterday. ProSelect 1 Premium Pitch was seeded on Monday. ⚽ 🌱 #productsthatperform pic.twitter.com/uiomTohaXp — 𝗜𝗖𝗟 Turf & Landscape 🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@ICL_Turf) June 24, 2021

Rowett added: “It’s nice to see that progress, it was something that was going to be done last summer but obviously because of Covid from a financial aspect the club appreciated it probably wasn’t a massive priority at that point.

“It’s like anything, you want a good playing surface, but it doesn’t always help you win you games. Because there will have been times when teams come into a poor surface to Millwall on an intimidating Tuesday night in the middle of winter, I’m sure they wouldn’t have looked forward to that type of game too much.

“But we’re trying to play a way that we need the surface just as much as anyone else. It will be a massive difference hopefully for us. On a better pitch, with our fans back, there is a lot to be positive for next season.”

Image: Millwall FC