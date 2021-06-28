Millwall yet to reach contract agreement with Jed Wallace – as Lions prepare for pre-season return

GARY Rowett has revealed that Millwall have been unable to reach an agreement with Jed Wallace over a new contract, hinting that the winger might be waiting to ‘get a better deal from elsewhere’.

Wallace was offered fresh terms back in April, but hasn’t yet been able to agree a new deal with the Lions.

The 27-year-old has scored 35 goals in 221 appearances since joining from Wolves on loan in January 2016 and then permanently after the League One play-off final victory 18 months later.

Asked whether Millwall’s number seven is any closer to extending his stay at The Den, Rowett told NewsatDen: “The honest answer is no not really. We couldn’t quite come to an agreement. Jed was offered an improved contract and we will continue to talk.

“It’s a hard one, because you can’t always find a perfect solution and you can’t always control every situation. Jed is really committed; he doesn’t want to leave the club and regardless of that situation he will do everything he can to get us to where we want to be. Hopefully, we find an agreement, but you can’t always predict how these scenarios are going to go.

“I’m not thinking about it to be honest. It’s quite difficult for me to give me an answer. He has been offered a good deal, but he knows that if he waits, he might get a much, much better deal from somewhere else, and he might only get that opportunity once.”

