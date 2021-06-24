Millwall handed Den draw in first round of Carabao Cup

MILLWALL will host Portsmouth in the southern section of the first round of the EFL Cup.

Games are scheduled to take place in the week starting August 9, but clubs can mutually agree an alternative date between July and August 4, the week before the start of the EFL league campaigns.

The Lions begin their Championship schedule at QPR on August 7.

Millwall last met Pompey in the second tier in April 2012, when Harry Kane’s goal gave the Lions a 1-0 win at Fratton Park.

EFL Cup first round

Southern section

Cambridge vs Swindon

Exeter vs Wycombe

Crawley vs Gillingham

Burton vs Oxford

Coventry City vs Northampton

Ipswich vs Newport

Forest Green Rovers vs Bristol City

Reading vs Swansea

Cardiff vs Sutton United

Bournemouth vs MK Dons

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham

Peterborough vs Plymouth

Leyton Orient vs QPR

Stevenage vs Luton

Millwall vs Portsmouth

Birmingham vs Colchester

Charlton vs AFC Wimbledon