Millwall handed Den draw in first round of Carabao Cup
MILLWALL will host Portsmouth in the southern section of the first round of the EFL Cup.
Games are scheduled to take place in the week starting August 9, but clubs can mutually agree an alternative date between July and August 4, the week before the start of the EFL league campaigns.
The Lions begin their Championship schedule at QPR on August 7.
Millwall last met Pompey in the second tier in April 2012, when Harry Kane’s goal gave the Lions a 1-0 win at Fratton Park.
EFL Cup first round
Southern section
Cambridge vs Swindon
Exeter vs Wycombe
Crawley vs Gillingham
Burton vs Oxford
Coventry City vs Northampton
Ipswich vs Newport
Forest Green Rovers vs Bristol City
Reading vs Swansea
Cardiff vs Sutton United
Bournemouth vs MK Dons
Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham
Peterborough vs Plymouth
Leyton Orient vs QPR
Stevenage vs Luton
Millwall vs Portsmouth
Birmingham vs Colchester
Charlton vs AFC Wimbledon