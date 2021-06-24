Millwall kick off 2021-22 Championship campaign with London derby at Loftus Road

MILLWALL will open their 2021-22 Championship campaign with a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR on Saturday, August 7.

The Lions’ first home league game of the season – with potentially a Den at full capacity – will be against Blackburn the following Saturday.

A second London derby follows that as Fulham visit SE16 on a Tuesday evening before an away game at Cardiff.

Millwall are at home on Boxing Day against Swansea and the New Year starts with an away date at Bristol City.

The Lions’ league campaign will end with a match at Bournemouth on May 7.

The draw for the first round of the EFL Cup will take place later on Thursday.

Full 2021-22 fixture schedule (subject to changes):

Sat Aug 7 Queens Park Rangers A

Wed Aug 11 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 14 Blackburn Rovers H

Tue Aug 17 Fulham H

Sat Aug 21 Cardiff City A

Wed Aug 25 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 28 Blackpool H

Sat Sep 4 International Date

Sat Sep 11 West Bromwich Albion A

Wed Sep 15 Swansea City A

Sat Sep 18 Coventry City H

Wed Sep 22 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 25 Nottingham Forest A

Wed Sep 29 Bristol City H

Sat Oct 2 Barnsley A

Sat Oct 9 International Date

Sat Oct 16 Luton Town H

Tue Oct 19 Sheffield United A

Sat Oct 23 Stoke City H

Wed Oct 27 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Oct 30 Huddersfield Town A

Tue Nov 2 Reading H

Sat Nov 6 Derby County H Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 International Date

Sat Nov 20 Middlesbrough A

Wed Nov 24 A.F.C. Bournemouth H

Sat Nov 27 Hull City A

Sat Dec 4 Birmingham City H Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 11 Peterborough United A

Sat Dec 18 Preston North End H

Wed Dec 22 Carabao Cup Five

Sun Dec 26 Swansea City H

Wed Dec 29 Coventry City A

Sat Jan 1 Bristol City A

Wed Jan 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 8 Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 12 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 15 Nottingham Forest H

Sat Jan 22 Blackpool A

Sat Jan 29 West Bromwich Albion H International Date

Sat Feb 5 Queens Park Rangers H Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Feb 8 Fulham A

Sat Feb 12 Cardiff City H

Sat Feb 19 Blackburn Rovers A

Wed Feb 23 Derby County A

Sat Feb 26 Sheffield United H

Sun Feb 27 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 2 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 5 Reading A

Sat Mar 12 Middlesbrough H

Wed Mar 16 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Mar 19 Stoke City A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 26 International Date

Sat Apr 2 Luton Town A

Sat Apr 9 Barnsley H

Fri Apr 15 Preston North End A

Sat Apr 16 Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Mon Apr 18 Hull City H

Sat Apr 23 Birmingham City A

Sat Apr 30 Peterborough United H

Sat May 7 A.F.C. Bournemouth A

Sat May 14 Emirates FA Cup Final

Image: Millwall FC