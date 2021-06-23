Millwall boss on why he will have particular interest in Boxing Day game on EFL Fixture Release Day

GARY Rowett will have a particular interest in Millwall’s fixture on Boxing Day when the schedule is released on Thursday morning – because his wife’s birthday is on the festive date.

Lions fans will be able to start planning their trips – subject to some games inevitably being moved – after 9am on June 24 when the EFL schedule is revealed.

Boxing Day fixtures were kind on Millwall from Neil Harris’ first season in charge, with four home games in a row, before that run was broken in Rowett’s first season when the Lions had a long trip to Harris’ Cardiff on December 26, 2019 (above).

Millwall were due to be away to Bournemouth in 2020 but the game was postponed after eight players tested positive for Covid-19.

Supporters are set to return at normal capacities in August for the first time since March 2020.

“I think you always look at the first few. I always look around Christmas just to see where we are,” Rowett said when asked if there were any particular teams or dates he looked out for.

“I usually get under pressure because it’s my wife’s birthday on Boxing Day so I have to have a look at that one.

“I hope I’m not too far away, I don’t want to be in trouble

“Other than that every game’s equally as hard in the Championship.

“You look at the start and the finish and a little bit in between.”

2021-22 Championship line-up:

AFC Bournemouth

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

MILLWALL

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Peterborough United

Reading

Sheffield United

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

Image: Millwall FC