Millwall and Sutton to find out Carabao Cup opponents later on EFL Fixture Release Day

THE draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will take place this Thursday, June 24, the same day as the EFL fixture release.

Millwall and the rest of the teams in the Championship, League One and League two will find out their schedules for their campaigns at 9am.

That will be followed by the draw for round one of the Carabao Cup which will have 35 fixtures, with the Lions’ south London neighbours Sutton United making their debut in the competition after their first-ever promotion to the Football League.

Sheffield United are in the draw, but fellow relegated sides West Bromwich Albion and Fulham will join in round two alongside the Premier League clubs not competing in Europe.

Millwall reached the third round last season, beating Crawley and Cheltenham before losing to Burnley.

The first round will be divided into Northern and Southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place the week commencing August 9. Clubs can mutually agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4 – the week before the start of the league campaigns.

The draw is live on Sky Sports from around 3.40pm with live streams also available on EFL Twitter channels (@Carabao_Cup/@PapaJohnsTrophy) and EFL.com.

The full draw will also be posted on NewsAtDen.

Image: Millwall FC