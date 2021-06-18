‘Hard work continues’ as Millwall defender joins quartet in signing new Den contracts

MILLWALL have confirmed new contracts for five of their young prospects including Hayden Muller and Isaac Olaofe.

Goalkeepers Ryan Sandford, 22, and Joe Wright, 20, and defender Besart Topalloj, 20, have also signed new deals.

Olaofe, 21, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sutton United, scoring 14 league goals to help them to promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.

Muller, 19, has played four times for the first team and boss Gary Rowett spoke about his immediate future and Olaofe’s this week.

Sandford and Wright could also be loaned out at different times with one staying as third-choice backing up Bart Bialkowski and George Long.