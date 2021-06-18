Millwall’s Mr Versatile picks two favourite positions – plus why next season will feel like ‘different game’

RYAN Leonard is happy to be a defensive linchpin or a midfield dynamo next season – when he hopes for the return of fans and “a little bit of normality”.

Leonard, 29, is the ultimate Mr Versatile in Mllwall’s squad. Last season, the former Southend and Sheffield United man played on the right side of a back three, right wing-back and in midfield.

He has also played in a holding role for the Lions, and even as a number 10, the latter most notably in the classic 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Everton in 2019.

Leonard is highly valued by boss Gary Rowett, and Millwall activated a clause last season to extend his deal by another twelve months.

Leonard was a regular in 2020-21 until his campaign was cut short when he damaged ankle ligaments in February.

The Lions signed George Evans and Maikel Kieftenbeld last January, while Billy Mitchell is also going to push hard for a first-team place next season.

Rowett’s current preferred formation is 5-3-2, and Leonard admitted he has been pushed for an answer a number of times on where he sees himself in the side.

“It’s a very good question, I’ve had a lot of people ask me that question,” Leonard said.

“I enjoy the right-side centre-mid or right-side centre-half. Both of those positions really suit me well.

“I’ve not played as many games as a right-sided centre-half but it is a position I’ve really liked playing in. That would be one that would suit me in the long run.

“Obviously I’ve played most of my games in my career as a midfielder. It’s nice to set yourself in one position but in either of those positions I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It was interesting while I was injured to watch different games because a lot of teams now play three or five at the back.

“It’s helped me to watch our games and other games and look at players in that [defensive] position and midfield.

“I tried to take it as a positive: okay, I’m not playing but I can get to watch a lot of games from the stands, which does help.

“Especially the home games, you sit right at the top of the stand so you get the bird’s eye view of the game. When you’re watching it it looks so much easier than when you’re on the pitch.

“It was interesting to watch games and get that different perspective. Not everyone does their coaching badges but players know enough about football to know about different positions and runs and things like that.

“It was a real eye-opener and I got a different view of it.

“I’ll be very happy and comfortable playing in those two positions.”

Leonard admitted he had mixed feelings going into the summer break. On the one hand, it means that come August it will have been six months since he last played competitively.

But after packing a 46-game league campaign in between mid-September and early May, he knows exhausted players welcomed their first proper pre-season since 2019.

“It was almost like two seasons rolled into one,” Leonard said. “We finished one season, had two weeks off, then straight into the next season.

“So it felt like you had a fifteen, sixteen-month season. I was working really hard to try to get back for a few games but it wasn’t meant to be.

“It’s good for everyone, especially the lads who played almost every game. They did really well to last that long so everyone deserves a good long break.

“Hopefully going into the new season we’ll get some fans in the stadium and we can get back to a little bit of normality, after almost forgetting what that is. It would be nice to get that back.

“It’s almost strange now, I watch highlights from games a couple of years ago and it feels weird seeing fans in stadiums. You never think you’re going to get back to that.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen but hopefully going into pre-season and next season we can get fans back. That will be brilliant.

“It will feel like a different game.”

Image: Millwall FC