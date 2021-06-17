Millwall manager speaks with forward and will make pre-season decision on immediate future

MILLWALL will decide during pre-season whether Isaac Olaofe will be part of the first-team squad at the start of the 2021-22 campaign or be sent on loan to a Football League club to continue his development.

Olaofe, 21, scored 14 National League goals last season on loan at Sutton United as the south London side were promoted to League Two as champions.

Rowett said ‘Tanto’ is seen as an eventual first-team player for the Lions.

Millwall return for the start of their pre-season preparations next Monday week.

“I spoke to Tanto in the past week,” Rowett said. “I had a really good conversation with him. He’s a really good guy and a great young player with a fabulous attitude.

“All I said to him is we want to make sure we build momentum for him this season.

“We’ll decide within pre-season whether he stays with us and has a chance of making an impact in our team with an opportunity for him to try to do that.

“If we don’t feel that’s the right thing to do for him at the minute then we’ll try to get him out [on loan] into the League. We’ll get him another season where he has a chance to continue to score goals.

“Either way, we see him as a Millwall first-team player. It’s about what the quickest route is for him to get there.

“If you look at someone like Danny McNamara there are different ways of doing it, he took about three or four loans. Tanto’s already had two or three loans.

“It’s hard to be specific but I’ve had a good conversation with him and we’re all on board with the plan for him next season.”

Alex Mitchell also enjoyed a successful loan spell in National League last season with Bromley, who got into the play-offs on the last day but lost to Hartlepool United in the quarter-finals.

Mitchell is highly regarded at Millwall and a decision will also be made on his immediate future.

Rowett added: “I’ve not spoken to Alex because he went out on loan quite late and the plan for him was always just to go out and get some good experience to bring that back to the club to see if that can move him forward.

“It’s less of a conversation that needs to be had because he’s only 18. We think he’s got a fantastic future with the club.

“For him, it will be do we get him out to the League next season to see if he can continue his progress. Or, again, a bit like Hayden Muller, which one of them is closer to the first team? Does one of them stay in the building or do they both go out on loan?

“We’ll know that pre-season.”

Image: Millwall FC