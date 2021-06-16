Millwall boss hints at Iceland forward exit after difficult two seasons following move from Reading

JON Dadi Bodvarsson could exit Millwall this summer with boss Gary Rowett saying the club are “open-minded” about the forward’s future.

Iceland international Bodvarsson, 29, has another year left on his Lions deal after joining from Reading in July 2019.

Bodvarsson has struggled in front of goal at Millwall. He has scored seven goals in 75 games and only 26 of his 69 Championship appearances have been starts.

Jed Wallace has got into double figures in each of the last two seasons and Rowett wants Mason Bennett to reach that target next season. The Lions also want a new striker this summer who can hit similar numbers.

Bodvarsson’s only goal in 2020-21 was in a 1-1 draw against QPR at The Den.

Millwall want to bridge the gap to the top six next season and the lack of scoring returns could see Bodvarsson make way for a new recruit.

“First of all, Jon is a great guy, he works incredibly hard,” Rowett said. “But at the moment it hasn’t quite worked out for Jon I’m sure in the way that he hoped it would.

“He’s a full Icelandic international, he’s got a fabulous pedigree and I think for anyone like that you want them playing football regularly and you want them scoring goals.

“Jon’s one that we’re open with. If there’s an opportunity for him to play football, whether that’s in Europe or wherever it is, we’re open-minded.

“At the same time he’s under contract with us for next season and he’s in our squad. We hope he has an opportunity either way to score goals.”

Image: Millwall FC