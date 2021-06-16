‘We want to keep people like that around’ – Millwall boss on striker agreeing new contract

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett says he is “really pleased” Matt Smith has agreed a new one-year deal with the Lions.

Smith, 32, is set to sign a new contract that will take him into a third season at The Den.

Former Leeds and Fulham striker Smith was Millwall’s top-scorer with 14 goals in 2019-20 after his move from QPR.

He got five in 34 games last season before a broken foot ended his campaign in March.

Smith follows Alex Pearce in committing to Millwall for next season.

“Matt’s got many different attributes other than just being a target man,” Rowett said. “His presence is excellent in and around the box and his finishing is good.

“He’s a player that we know can be so difficult to mark. He can be so dangerous in different ways.

“Whether he’s starting games or whether he’s impacting games you always need that type of option. We certainly feel it’s invaluable.

“But it’s also his character as well. He’s a really good character, he’s a very professional guy, really intelligent.

“We want to keep people like that around our club to help us move forward.

“So I’m really pleased that he’s agreed a deal.”

Image: Millwall FC