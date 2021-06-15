Millwall manager on whether Lions could scout Euro 2020 for potential new signings

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his recruitment team are being as “diligent and wide-ranging as possible” when asked if the club will be watching Euro 2020 games with a view to finding potential recruits.

Rowett revealed earlier in the summer the Lions have transfer targets in European leagues.

Millwall have already signed Scott Malone and George Long on free transfers, and Alex Pearce and Matt Smith have agreed one-year deals.

Euro 2020 started last Friday, with England beating Croatia 1-0 in their first game of the tournament on Sunday.

“We have a recruitment team that Harvey [Bussell] heads and that team will be as diligent and wide-ranging as possible,” Rowett said.

“We’ll look at all sorts of areas. We’ll look at the foreign market, we’ll look at the domestic market, non-league, loan.

“We’ll look everywhere and decide which players we think can provide the right dynamic to help us be better next season.

“It’s a challenge but an exciting one. It can also be frustrating because you can’t sign players and get your squad ready within weeks, it just doesn’t work like that in the Championship.”

