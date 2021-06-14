Millwall striker set to extend stay at The Den after accepting contract offer

MILLWALL are set to confirm a new one-year deal for Matt Smith after the striker accepted a contract offer.

Smith – who turned 32 last week – was due to be out of contract on July 1 but will officially sign his new contract ahead of the start of pre-season later this month.

Club skipper Alex Pearce also signed for the 2021-22 campaign this summer.

Smith has scored 19 goals in 77 games in all competitions since joining from QPR in July 2019.

Image: Millwall FC