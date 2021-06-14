Millwall defender tells team-mate to improve stats – and jokes about their living arrangements

SCOTT Malone won’t let one of his “best mates” rest on his laurels after his most successful season as a professional – telling Mason Bennett to go and better his personal statistics in 2021-22.

Bennett scored six goals in 41 games last season, both career-high totals.

Malone and Bennett joined Millwall on the same day last August and shared a flat together in south London last season.

Bennett, 24, hadn’t played more than 40 games in any of his previous nine campaigns as a professional.

“He’s one of my best mates, he was at Derby with me. It was nice to sign at the same time as him at the start of last season,” Malone said.

“I actually lived with Benno last season, three or four days a week when I wasn’t in Derby. I joke with him I’m actually taking some credit for how well he’s done.

“He played 41 games, his best-ever. He’s done fantastically well. I think it helped him getting away from Derby, it was a fresh start for him. There wasn’t as much pressure to perform.

“He’s done ever so well and he’s been rewarded with a nice little contract.

“The main thing for him now is he has to kick on again. This is what I’ll be telling him as well: ‘You have to kick on now, you can’t just settle for what you’ve done. You’ve got to be better. You’ve played 41, you’ve got to now go and play 46. You scored six, you’ve got to now go on and score 10.’

“And I think he can do that.

“He’s been fantastic for us, especially with the number of back-to-back games he played, considering his record before that.”

Malone also joked about living with his friend.

“I‘m definitely the cleaner, I can tell you that – I wouldn’t like to see the state of his house, put it that way!

“No, he’s alright. He does a bit of cooking. He thinks he’s a better cook than me but he’s miles off it.”

