New one-year deal for Millwall skipper officially confirmed

MILLWALL have confirmed that captain Alex Pearce has signed a one-year contract extension at The Den.

Pearce initially joined on loan from Derby in January 2019, but signed permanently that summer having played a key part in the Lions securing their Championship status and reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, the 32-year-old’s deal expired this summer, but has extended his stay by another 12 months, where he’ll be looking to add to his 72 appearances.

Here’s what Gary Rowett said about Pearce when he spoke to NewsatDen last month.

Image: Millwall FC