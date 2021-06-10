‘He has all the attributes’ – James Brown inspired by Millwall defender, who he tips to become full international

By Jake Sanders

JAMES Brown said that Danny McNamara’s progression over the last 12 months have inspired him to become a regular at first-team level.

Brown will leave Millwall when his contract expires at the end of this month having made just four senior appearances – the last of which coming post-lockdown last July against Huddersfield.

Following his release from Millwall last month, Brown has spoken of his admiration for McNamara’s rapid rise which has quickly seen him become a key part of Gary Rowett’s team.

McNamara spent the first half of loan season on loan at St Johnstone before returning to make 16 Championship appearances for the Lions, whilst Brown replaced him and enjoyed a successful spell north of the border from January onwards, winning the domestic double.

Having come through the ranks together in SE16, Brown was full of praise for his former Lions teammate.

“Danny’s got everything; he has all the attributes to be a really good player at international level as well,” he said.

“I think it’s more his attitude, he’s not had the easiest path into the first-team, but he’s finally broke in at 22 so I think it just shows his mentality more than anything. He’s a good solid lad, but there’s two good wing-backs there, so I think in that position I think the club are going to be fine going forward.

“He’s shown he can do it; I still believe I can get to that level – I might take a different route, it might take a big longer, I might take a different pathway, but I still believe it’s a standard I can reach, but you’ve got to take big inspiration from players like that.

“It’s nice to grow up with someone like Danny, and he has done it. So, you have got to take a bit with you and use it as motivation. But Danny is a top player, just like Mahlon.”