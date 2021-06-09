International round-up: Millwall striker features heavily, whilst winger returns to competitive action

SHANE Ferguson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have been flying the flag for Millwall during the recent international fixtures.

Ferguson, who will officially leave Millwall once his contract expires later this month, returned to competitive action following a recent injury in Northern Ireland’s victory in Malta before starting their friendly defeat to Ukraine last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bodvarsson featured in each of Iceland’s three friendlies as they were defeated by Mexico narrowly, beat the Faroe Islands before earning a creditable draw with Poland.

Image: Millwall FC