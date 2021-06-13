James Brown on his Millwall exit and how he found out, saying goodbye on WhatsApp, what he’ll miss most – and the possibility of playing in Europe

By Jake Sanders

THERE aren’t many worse phone calls to receive as a footballer than finding out you’re going to be released.

But winning major silverware is certainly a good way of getting over it.

And that’s exactly what happened to James Brown, whose eight-year affiliation with Millwall will come to an end at the end of this month after the club decided against offering him a new contract.

An injury prevented the 23-year-old from getting out on loan last summer, but he replaced the returning Danny McNamara at St Johnstone in January to gain regular first-team experience having failed to appear for Gary Rowett’s team before Christmas.

Brown’s fortunes changed under Callum Davidson, making seven appearances in total, including against both Celtic and Rangers, with the last of those as a late substitute in the Scottish Cup final victory over Hibernian last month to complete a historic domestic double.

But Brown had to quickly deal with the low of being let go by Millwall following the high of winning a second trophy of the season after St Johnstone’s Scottish League Cup glory back in February.

“It wasn’t too bad one to take because I sort of already knew myself, going up to Scotland I went to earn a contract elsewhere, and sometimes that is the reality of football,” the right-back told the News when asked how he coped.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing to be let go from a club you have been at for eight years, and there are a lot of good people there and friends that I will keep for the rest of my life, but it softened the blow with the latter stages of St Johnstone’s season, because we did so well.

“Also, in the back of my mind, the club and me knew my time was going to be up, so it wasn’t too much of a shock.”

He officially found out that he would be leaving during the final few weeks of the campaign but had an incline that his Lions days would be limited just months after penning his final deal.

“I knew at the beginning of the season to be honest. I tried to get out, but I picked up an injury the week before the transfer window closed, so I couldn’t get out anywhere,” Brown revealed.

“I was there for two or three months just training well and trying to get myself ready to go. I got a phone call two weeks before the end of the season, but it was nothing out of the blue, so it was half expected.”

The defender made just four senior appearances for Millwall, three of which were under Rowett, and whilst he recalls signing his first professional contract as his best memory in SE16, he leaves with a tinge of disappointment following his lack of first team involvement since penning that first deal more than five years ago.

He said: “I had been there since I was 15, I don’t think anything could top that feeling at that age, but I think how young I was, that one will always stick with me.

“But the strangest time for me was when Neil Harris left, and the gaffer came in. I was 22, and I got offered a new deal, which is rare at that age considering I hadn’t really played in the first team.

“So, I thought that would be my chance to go and challenge Mahlon [Romeo], but then I played one or two games, and didn’t really get a look in. It was frustrating more than anything to be given a contract at that age and not get a look in, so that was disappointing.”

Brown made the switch to the Scottish Premiership early during the midst of a pandemic, meaning he missed the opportunity to say goodbye to his Lions teammates at Calmont Road due to current Covid-19 regulations.

Therefore, a message in the team WhatsApp group had to do.

“The last time I was there was a home game in early December and said what I could goodbyes wise, knowing I was going to go,” said Brown.

“I had to whack a message in the group chat and leave, so it’s not ideal, but in these times it’s not easy to pop back in.

“But there’s a lot of boys that I will keep in contact with, I have got some good close friends, so it’s a new chapter, but there is always players and staff that I will speak to for the rest of my life.”

But what is Brown going to miss about Millwall having spent more than one third of his life there?

“I think it’s the comforts of having been there for so long. It’s just that normality of used to going in every day,” the right-back admitted.

“You can see with Willow [Shaun Williams] moving on, there is a lot of players that stay there for a long time, so it shows that it’s an environment that players like being in.

“It’s that sense of something you get used to, and it’s a place that players like to stay. It’s a good dressing room, the everyday of being with them. ”

Brown told the News that he’s been offered a contract by St Johnstone and is already in talks over a permanent move.

Should a deal go through, Brown could get the chance to play in Europe next season, with the Saints’ Scottish Cup final victory securing a place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

And he’s already relishing the prospect of European nights at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “They are career highlights for us, so whoever we draw, it’s something the club will hold on to and the players will look forward to.

“The boys are excited for that, it’s not every day you get the chance to play in Europe, especially, with no disrespect, St Johnstone are not the biggest club in the world, so events and nights like that with a packed stadium – it’s massive for the city and the town and that’s what brings places like that together, so the boys are looking forward to it.”

Image: Millwall FC