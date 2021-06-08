‘Treats every session as his last’ – Millwall defender has big respect for history-making team-mate

ALEX Mitchell has revealed just what a nightmare Isaac Olaofe is to face in training – saying he “treats every session like it’s his last”.

Millwall under-23 team-mates Mitchell, 19, and Olaofe, 21, were involved in promotion drama in National League after joining south London’s Bromley and Sutton on loan last season.

Olaofe scored 16 goals in all competitions – 12 in the league – to help Sutton to promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history as they went up as champions.

Centre-back Mitchell also enjoyed a hugely promising first taste of senior football, though his campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as Bromley lost 3-2 to Hartlepool United in their National League play-off quarter-final on Sunday.

Mitchell and Olaofe are set to be part of Millwall’s pre-season preparations, though both are likely to be in demand for loan moves to Football League clubs in 2021-22.

“He’s a great guy and he deserves every success he’s got,” Mitchell said of Olaofe. “I remember he had a bad time with injury for a whole year.

“Then he went to St Johnstone and that didn’t work out. But to get promoted with Sutton is a very, very good achievement so fair play to him.

“He’s one of those players you want on your team, you don’t want him on the other team because he’s just going to bully you the whole session.

“He treats every session like it’s his last. He’s a great professional.”

Main image: James Tanner