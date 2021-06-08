Millwall loan watch: 19-year-old defender suffers play-off heartache following agonising defeat

By Jake Sanders

ALEX Mitchell’s campaign ended in disappointment after his Bromley side were beaten 3-2 by Hartlepool in the quarter-finals of the National League play-offs yesterday.

The Ravens were attempting to set up a semi-final date with Stockport County on Sunday and move one step closer to reaching the EFL for the first time in their history but found themselves 3-0 down after 24 minutes following a disastrous first-half.

Half-time substitute James Alabi, who was introduced along with former Millwall defender Byron Webster, struck just three minutes after coming on thanks to a Mitchell assist, but Bromley’s second goal, which was awarded to Webster, didn’t arrive until deep into stoppage time, leaving them just seconds to find an equaliser.

It was just a second defeat in 10 Bromley appearances for Mitchell since arriving in the middle of April – with this the ninth in which he’s played 90 minutes – but completed a successful loan spell for the 19-year-old, who’ll be looking to be given an opportunity to impress Gary Rowett in pre-season.