Millwall injury update on key trio – with under four weeks to start of pre-season training

RYAN Leonard is likely to be the only one of Millwall’s currently injured contracted players unable to resume training on the first day of pre-season.

The Lions will begin testing and fitness work in less than four weeks ahead of the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

Matt Smith, who is currently considering a contract offer, is also recovering from a broken foot.

Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace missed the end of the season through injury.

Speaking about those under contract, boss Gary Rowett said: “I think Hutchy will be ready. Lenny might be a little bit further behind.

“Lenny might be the only one not fully ready by pre-season but he’s not going to be far behind, he’s about a week behind.

“We’ll assess that as we go but I’m anticipating most of the players being available straightaway.

“You realised towards the end of the season just how much you missed Hutchy, Lenny, Muzza, they will be important players for us this year.

“It will be nice to get them back.”

Image: Millwall FC