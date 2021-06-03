Millwall boss on whether he could add to midfield – drops hint about ‘more attacking’ option

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted the Lions could be in the market to boost their midfield this summer after the departure of two experienced players at the end of last season.

The Lions released Shaun Williams while Ryan Woods returned to parent club Stoke. The latter told the News last season that the “numbers” involved might make a permanent deal difficult.

Millwall currently have Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell, Ben Thompson, Maikel Kieftenbeld (above, left) and George Evans on their books.

The first three all missed large chunks of the season due to injury, while the latter two only joined in January.

Rowett is pleased with those options but hasn’t ruled out adding to them.

“We’ve always seen George Evans as playing in there,” Rowett said. “Maikel and Billy Mitchell in particular are those sort of defensive destroyers that can break forward and do the other side of the game.

“Then you’ve got the likes of Thommo who can play a little bit further forward.

“So I think we’ve got quite good numbers in there. You’ve got to remember as well we’ve got Lenny who has been out injured.

“Lenny can play as one of two or one of three in there as well as in the back three and wing-back. So we’ve got some good versatility.

“Whether we add something more attacking in there will remain to be seen.

“Numbers-wise we’re actually okay, we might just add to other places that might push one of those players a little bit further forward as well.”

Image: Millwall FC