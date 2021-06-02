Millwall could return to Scotland in pre-season – with potential friendly against St Johnstone

GARY Rowett has revealed Millwall could return to Scotland for their training camp this pre-season – and potentially play a friendly against his former assistant’s team.

The Lions had a week-long training camp at the Oriam sports centre in Edinburgh last year.

They had scheduled a game against Hearts but it was called off after Covid-19 restrictions over the border changed.

Millwall could face Hearts – who have just been promoted to the Scottish Premiership – and Callum Davidson’s domestic cup double winners St Johnstone.

In five pre-seasons under Neil Harris, Millwall went to a training camp on the Algarve in Portugal, but uncertainty over travel means the Lions could simplify their logistics by staying in the UK.

“At the moment, we’re looking at maybe going back to Scotland,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “We went there last year and had a really good training camp.

“The whole flying with the team and Covid and what’s not going to be open or open, it’s a massive challenge.

“You’ve got about six or seven camps in Portugal that I think everybody is going to try to get on.

“So at the moment it probably looks like we’ll stay in the United Kingdom. But we haven’t finalised that yet.”

The Lions have already set up a friendly at Gillingham on July 27.

And Rowett could be set for a reunion with his former right-hand man.

Rowett said: “We’ve got a potential option of playing someone like Hearts or playing against Cal’s team, St Johnstone.

“We’ll look at all those opportunities.

“Look, sometimes you’re away for four or five days and it doesn’t really matter where you are. It’s about players being together and creating that atmosphere of building a squad.

“Wherever we do that we’ll try our best to get it right.

“We’re pretty much halfway there.”

