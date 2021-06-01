Millwall boss discusses third-choice goalkeeper situation with loan moves likely for duo

MILLWALL plan to send their two young back-up goalkeepers out on loan at different times next season with the other staying as third-choice.

Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright have both been offered new contracts.

George Long officially joins from Hull City on July 1 to provide competition for Bart Bialkowski for the No.1 shirt.

Sandford, 22, has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Lions and has spent time on loan at Dorking and Welling United in National League South.

Both Sandford and Wright, 20, have been on the first-team bench and train with the squad.

“We’ve got two young goalkeepers and they’ve both progressed really well,” boss Gary Rowett said.

“We might look at alternative loans for them, so if we can get one of them out on loan and then get the other one out on loan the second half of the season.

“That’s something we’d always look at to try to get them game-time and the chance to develop.

“But of course they’re with the first team all the time and you’re developing every day with those players around you.

“That’s the combination of what we’ll try to do.”

