‘He’s taken it to a new level at Millwall’ – Lions defender hails ‘ultimate leader’ who extended stay

SCOTT Malone says Alex Pearce is one of the best “leaders” he’s ever played with.

Pearce, 32, agreed a new contract at Millwall last week with Malone also joining permanently from Derby.

Boss Gary Rowett was keen to keep Pearce after experienced players Frank Fielding, Shaun Williams and Shane Ferguson were released this summer.

“He’s a real leader,” Malone said. “Everything goes through him. How do I describe him? He’s the ultimate leader, really, one of the best leaders I’ve had in a changing room.

“He was pretty similar at Derby. He wasn’t the actual club captain at Derby but you could see the qualities in his personality.

“And he’s taken it to a whole new level at Millwall now. He makes the rules for everyone. If there’s a decision to be made you go through Al.

“He keeps the changing room together, he’s a great guy.”

