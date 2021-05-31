Millwall centre-back helps Bromley grab National League play-off place on dramatic final day

BROMLEY secured their place in the National League play-offs on the last day of the regular league season with a 1-0 win at home to Notts County on Saturday.

Millwall centre-back Alex Mitchell played the full game as Ben Williamson scored the only goal in the 64th minute.

Even then, Bromley, who started the day ninth, needed two teams above them to slip up.

Mitchell said last week he felt that would happen, and he was right as Wrexham could only draw 1-1 at Dagenham & Redbridge, while Eastleigh lost 2-0 at Solihull Moors.

Bromley face Hartlepool United away next Saturday, with Notts County hosting Chesterfield in the other quarter-final.

If Bromley get through they will travel to Stockport in the semi-final. Torquay are the other side in the last four.

Meanwhile, bottom side Barnet defeated champions Sutton 2-0 in their last game of the season.

Sam Skeffington – who is leaving the Lions this summer – started for Barnet, while Isaac Olaofe couldn’t add to his 16 goals this season as he finished his successful loan spell.

Image: James Tanner