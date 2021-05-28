Millwall club skipper agrees new contract

ALEX Pearce has agreed a new deal with Millwall for the 2021-22 season.

Club captain Pearce, 32, was due to run out of contract on July 1 but has now signed on for another year.

Former Ireland international Pearce has played 72 times since joining initially on loan from Derby in January 2019.

He made 26 appearances last season, 24 of them in the league.

Millwall have released Frank Fielding, Shaun Williams and Shane Ferguson this summer, but boss Gary Rowett was keen to retain the experience of his skipper.

Williams was player-coach last season, but Pearce’s contract doesn’t include a coaching role.

Image: Millwall FC