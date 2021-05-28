Millwall boss would like pre-season Euro tour – as he explains ‘challenge’ he wants from games

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett would like a pre-season tour in Europe as part of his side’s preparations for 2021-22 – but that is far from a certainty with some restrictions still in place on travel.

In five pre-seasons under Neil Harris, the last in 2019, the Lions went to Albufeira in Portugal’s Algarve for a training camp and behind-closed-doors games.

But last summer, with only a few weeks to prepare for the new season, Rowett and the squad went to Oriam sports centre in Edinburgh in Scotland for a week-long camp.

A scheduled friendly against Scottish Championship club Hearts on that trip was called after a change in Covd-19 restrictions.

The Lions then played friendlies against Southend and Crystal Palace on their return to England.

It is nine years since Millwall’s last overseas tour with fans at games, when Kenny Jackett brought his squad to Ireland for games against Shelbourne, Longford and Glenavon.

But constantly changing restrictions make planning for any kind of overseas tour difficult. Currently, England has a ‘traffic lights list’, with countries designated green, amber and red.

Portugal is on the green list, meaning there is no requirement to quarantine on return to England. Span is n the amber list and while the Spanish government has confirmed UK tourists can travel to the country without the need for a Covid test on arrival, quarantine is required when arriving back in the country.

The last time Rowett had a full pre-season with a squad, his Stoke side played three friendlies in Germany.

Whether they can play friendless overseas or instead face teams in the UK, Millwall are set to start against a non-league team before building towards a final challenge against a top-flight side a week before the season starts in August.

“You always try to get a balance,” Rowett said. “If we can get a tour in Europe, I think that’s always going to be our preference. That’s what we’re done previously.

“And then with the games you try to ramp up the challenge. So from the first game to the last game the challenge has to get bigger each time.

“You want to play against teams that you have the ball more against. You want to play against teams that they might have the ball more than you.

“You have to try to resemble what the Championship season looks like.

“We’ll see how close we can get, I think it’s still going to be quite difficult pre-season to solve all of those problems because teams are still a little bit cagey.

“But we’ll see how we get on.”

