Millwall chief executive details investment from chairman amid strong 2021/22 season ticket sales and Renewal announcement

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL’s chief executive Steve Kavanagh has further explained John Berylson’s investment this summer into training ground improvements and a pitch renovation at The Den as strong response means that more than 6,500 season tickets have been sold already.

Gary Rowett said he had asked for the club to be ‘ambitious’ this summer following the final game of the season away to Coventry City, with Kavanagh now adding that a new gym and medical and sports science facility will be built at the Lions’ training base at Calmont Road.

Renewal also made public some of their plans for the New Bermondsey development this week, with discussions ongoing surrounding the project. Millwall have submitted plans to re-develop The Den.

In his latest update on the club’s website, Kavanagh said: “On the subject of planning permission, we’ve had approval for some work at the training ground in Bromley which means we can start building a new gym and medical and sports science facility. We’re committed to enhancing our operations on and off the pitch as much as is possible year after year and this move will certainly improve facilities for the players and management ahead of 2021/22.

“Similarly at The Den, we’re now a few weeks into the extensive pitch renovations which are taking place over the summer. This much-needed work was due to take place last year but was delayed because of the short turnaround from one season to the next and will take around 13 weeks to be completed. It’s a very costly renovation at around £1m and we’re incredibly grateful once more to the chairman, John Berylson, for his outstanding financial support. The end result should leave us with one of the best playing surfaces in the country which again is great for the players and management.

“Elsewhere, the topic of the redevelopment around The Den has again come to light since some of Renewal’s plans were made public and the club will respond formally through the correct channels in due course. Just by way of an update from the club’s side, we are in continued dialogue with Lewisham Council about our plans and are hopeful of a positive resolution to these discussions. As with so much else, the pandemic put a bit of a halt to progress on this front but thankfully we’re now able to really push on and providing all other parties continue doing likewise then the project can really get off the ground sooner rather than later.”

The chief executive, who has been in his role for almost five years, also paid tribute to supporters who have also responded well to membership packages and the optional ‘Covid Recovery Fund’.

He added: “Firstly, and most importantly, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your outstanding support throughout what was a challenging season for a multitude of reasons.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on what has gone as our collective focus is on working towards the new campaign in August with the hope – and expectation – that any restrictions will be minimal at worst. We’re still awaiting clarity on a range of matters from the governing bodies and local safety authorities, but providing the roadmap continues to be followed on time then I see no reason why we can’t look forward to sell-out crowds and memorable atmospheres come that opening weekend.

“It would be naïve to be complacent, though, and as has been the case throughout we will do absolutely everything we can as a club to ensure that The Den is a safe, secure and welcoming environment for your return.

“At the time of writing we have sold around 6,500 season tickets for 2021/22, plus hospitality, which is a phenomenal amount for the first saver period price window. While we hoped your collective eagerness to return would translate into high sales, we didn’t quite anticipate such levels this early on and for that we are incredibly grateful to all those who have secured their seats for the new season.

“On top of those numbers, we have also sold just under 1,000 membership packages across all adult and junior groups so far, and those additional revenues have been so important to us as we look to get back on our feet after what has been an immensely troubling period for business and society generally.

“Many of you will have noticed the ‘COVID Recovery Fund’ option when purchasing on the ticketing website and I’m elated to announce that at the last count a further £11,110 has been donated by supporters to help the club.

“Your generosity has no limits and on behalf of the board, the management, players and staff at the club – thank you.”

Millwall have announced two sets of events at The Den this week. Fans will be able to watch England’s European Championship matches at the outdoor SE16 bar, whilst there will also be a new ‘Brew with a View’ meeting weekly on Wednesday mornings to give supporters the chance to catch-up in familiar surroundings.

“As part of our efforts to open The Den back up now that restrictions have been lifted we are welcoming you back during June for England’s three EURO 2020 matches and early uptake has been excellent so please do secure your spot while you can. It’s a chance to watch some football at a football stadium – an opportunity which hasn’t been available for some time, so don’t miss out!

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, of course, but should we progress through the tournament then there is the scope to continue these events and we will of course keep you all updated if and when tickets become available.

“The club’s new Equality Steering Committee has continued to meet on a monthly basis and one of the many initiatives born out of their work so far is a weekly ‘Open Morning’ event here at The Den, the first of which is set to take place next Wednesday 2nd June.

“It will be completely free of charge and the aim is that it will bring local residents together in a comfortable and welcoming environment to catch-up and socialise after such a sustained period of isolation for so many.

“We want the stadium to become a hub for the local community and these open mornings are another element of our enhanced efforts in terms of fan engagement and corporate social responsibility.

“If you live locally then please do come down for a tea or coffee, some cake and a catch-up.”

Images: Millwall FC