Millwall plan end-of-season talks with 16-goal attacker amid interest from Football League

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett will speak to Isaac Olaofe about his future at the end of the season after the forward’s successful loan spell at Sutton.

Olaofe, 21, has scored 16 goals in all competitions – 14 in National League – since joining in October.

Olaofe has netted four goals in his last four games, including the third in the 3-0 win over Hartlepool United last Sunday that sealed a first-ever promotion to the Football League for the south London side.

Rowett revealed there has been interest from other clubs in Olaofe and Alex Mitchell – the 19-year-old centre-back aiming to help Bromley into the play-offs in their last game of the season at home to Notts County this Saturday – and Sutton would like the former to be part of their squad for their League Two campaign.

Olaofe went on loan to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at the start of the season – along with Danny McNamara – but only played two games before he was recalled and joined Sutton.

Millwall now have a League Two club in close proximity, but Rowett said that’s not necessarily the main consideration when deciding where to send young players for first-team experience in the Football League.

“I don’t think it really matters,” Rowett said. “Some players you might feel it could benefit them going locally. Some players it might be more beneficial for them to leave home, leave their surroundings and actually grow up not just in a football way but socially as well: Fend for yourself and be professional away from your home life.

“I don’t think there’s any one situation that’s preferable, I think every case is different.

“But we’re certainly grateful to Sutton for the work they’ve done with Tanto. He’s had a really strong season.

“I’ll speak to him and chat through perhaps where we see next year. I‘m quite open with that.

“I think it depends on what opportunities we have. We have to sit down and look at what’s the best thing for him career-wise and how do we get him close to our first team.

“Is he at a level that he can now affect that? Or is he at a level where we look at getting him out into the [Football] League and seeing if he can maintain that really good momentum that he’s got?

“Either way, it’s a nice problem to have. He’s worked really hard to get to that point.”

