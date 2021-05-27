‘No massive rush’ – but Millwall boss pleased with two early deals as focus moves to other areas

MILLWALL are not under “massive pressure” to seal early deals in the transfer window – but boss Gary Rowett is pleased the club have completed the first two signings of the summer.

Wing-back Scott Malone, 30, agreed a permanent move from Derby County for a third spell with the club.

And George Long, 27, is joining from Hull City to challenge Bart Bialkowski for the No.1 jersey.

Both transfers will officially go through when the players’ contracts expire on June 30.

Signing a goalkeeper was one of the main priorities after the departure of Frank Fielding, while Rowett was always keen on a full-time return for Malone.

The club will now focus on recruiting a centre-back, attacking midfielder and striker as well as reacting to potential departures.

“You’re just trying to go about your business as effectively and efficiently as you can,” Rowett said. “Everyone wants to get stuff done early but we’ve got another five or six weeks before we come back for pre-season.

“There’s no massive rush, it’s about getting the right players. These two in Scottie and George we think are the right players.

“I don’t think there’s massive pressure to get everything done but the longer you go without signing anyone then of course you get a little bit edgy as a manager.

“It’s nice to get a few deals early on and it will give us a bit more time to do some of the others.”

