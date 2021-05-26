‘Needs to work on his diving’ – Millwall boss praises former assistant after historic Saints double

GARY Rowett praised the “marvellous” job Callum Davidson did at St Johnstone in his first season as a full-time boss – but joked his former assistant needs to work on his diving.

Footage shared on social media by striker Stevie May showed a bare-chested Davidson diving on his belly across the drenched dressing room floor (below) after he had led the Saints to an unprecedented domestic cup double.

St Johnstone defeated Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday to add to their 1-0 win over Livingston in the League Cup final in February.

The Perth side also finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership to seal a place in the Uefa Conference League, before their weekend win bumped them up to the Europa League qualifiers.

Rowett and Davidson worked together at Stoke before they were appointed at Millwall in October 2019.

Davidson left to take the reins at St Johnstone last June and the club became the first outside the Old Firm duo to win the domestic cup double since Aberdeen in 1990.

Their League Cup victory was their first in the competition in their history before they added a second Scottish Cup to the trophy room.

“I spoke to Cal after his celebrations, told him he needs to work a little bit on his diving across the dressing room,” Rowett joked.

“He’s done a fantastic job. I thought he’d do really well when he took the job and that’s why we supported him doing it, didn’t stand in his way.

“He’s ambitious and he’s done brilliantly.

“It’s interesting because if you look at their season they’ve gone from Christmas time when it looked as though they might get dragged into the bottom positions, to suddenly winning two cups and finishing in a European place.

“He’s had an absolutely marvellous first season and he deserves it. He works hard and I’m sure he’ll go on to have another good year next year.

“I’ll meet up with him at some point, myself and [Lions technical coach] Joe [Carnall], and have a drink and chat to him a bit more about it.”

Image: Millwall FC