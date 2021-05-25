Millwall confirm free transfer signing of goalkeeper from Championship rivals Hull City

MILLWALL have confirmed goalkeeper George Long will join from Hull City when his contract expires at the end of June.

Long, 27, will provide competition for Bart Bialkowski for the No.1 shirt.

Former Sheffield United stopper Long played 45 times for the Tigers in the Championship in 2019-20.

Long made 13 appearances in all competitions last season – eight in League One – as Hull bounced straight back to the second tier.

Image: Action Plus