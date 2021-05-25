Millwall confirm permanent deal for wing-back Scott Malone from Derby County

MILLWALL have confirmed the permanent signing of Scott Malone on a free transfer from Derby County.

Malone has agreed a deal for a third spell with the club when he officially re-joins on July 1.

Malone, 30, was one of Millwall’s best players last season as the club finished in the top half of the Championship for the second year in a row.

The former Fulham and Huddersfield wing-back made 43 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals.

His brilliant volley (above) in the 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday in February was voted the club’s official goal of the season.

