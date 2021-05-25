Another Millwall move for West Brom striker ‘unlikely’ with Lions’ focus on other forward targets

GARY Rowett said another move for Kenneth Zohore this summer is “unlikely”.

Zohore, 27, joined Millwall on loan from West Brom last October but played just 19 games, scoring three goals.

The former Cardiff centre-forward was out injured from October 28 to January 2 and then February 13 to April 2.

Zohore returned to the Baggies before the last game of the season at Coventry City. The Lions have prioritised the signing of a striker this summer, but have other targets.

Rowett said: “I think just Ken’s fitness, really, and injuries would make it difficult to pursue that any further.

“It’s probably unlikely that we would go back in for Ken.”

