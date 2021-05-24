Millwall loan watch: Centre-back set for last-day drama – plus defender gets taste of glory as St Johnstone complete double

BROMLEY’S fate on the last day of the season is out of their own hands despite a dramatic 95th-minute winner at Aldershot on Saturday.

Alex Mitchell played centre-back as Joe Kizzi scored with almost the last action to clinch a 3-2 win.

Bromley are level on points with Chesterfield who are in the last play-off place in seventh. But the Spireites have a plus-seven better goal difference.

Bromley will drop to ninth if Eastleigh win their game in hand at Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

The south London side host Notts County in their last game of the season next Saturday. If Eastleigh win on Tuesday then Bromley would need to hope two of Eastleigh, Chesterfield and Wrexham slip up next weekend as well as beating County.

Also in National League, midfielder Sam Skeffington did his former Millwall under-23 team-mate Isaac Olaofe a huge favour as Barnet held second-place Torquay to a 2-2 draw.

The Gulls needed a win to move level on points with Olaofe’s Sutton at the top of the table and were well on their way through goals from Jake Andrews and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans with just 23 minutes gone.

However, Mike Petrasso scored a penalty in the 37th minute and Themis Kefalas levelled nine minutes into the second half.

The following day, Olaofe was on the mark as Sutton defeated Hartlepool 3-0 to clinch a first-ever promotion to the Football League.

In Scotland, James Brown was also part of a history-making side as Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone added the Scottish Cup to their League Cup win by defeating Hibernian 1-0 at Hampden.

Shaun Rooney headed home the only goal in the 32nd minute as the Saints won a domestic cup double. Remarkably, Rooney also scored the winner in the League Cup final against Livingston in the same minute.

Rooney was kept out of the side earlier in the season by Danny McNamara, but reclaimed his place and was preferred to James Brown in the second half of the campaign.

But Lions defender Brown got his taste of glory as he replaced Rooney with 11 minutes left and claimed the first senior honour of his career.

The Saints are the first side outside the Old Firm since Aberdeen in 1990 to complete the domestic cup double.

Former Millwall assistant Davidson said: “Hibs have had a fantastic season and it could have gone either way. I am just very fortunate it went our way.

“For a small club like St Johnstone to create a cup double – not many teams outside the Old Firm have managed to do it. I thought we weathered the storm and put pressure on Hibs.”

Skeffington and Brown are set to leave Millwall when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Image: Millwall FC