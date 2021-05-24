Millwall forward hits 16th goal of season to help south London’s Sutton to historic promotion

ISAAC Olaofe helped Sutton United create history as their 3-0 win at home to Hartlepool United on Sunday clinched promotion to the Football League for the first time.

Millwall forward Olaofe scored his 16th goal of the season in all competitions to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes left in front of 1,050 ecstatic fans at Gander Green Lane.

It is the U’s first promotion to the Football League in their 123-year history. It could also open a route to a taste of League Two football for Olaofe if the south London club can agree another loan deal with the Lions.

Rob Milson and Louis John scored Sutton’s first two goals. Sutton are five points ahead of Torquay with one game left.

“Words can’t really describe how I am feeling right now,” manager Matt Gray told BT Sport. “There are so many good teams and managers in the division and you look at the size of the clubs and for us to come out on top is an unbelievable achievement.

“I am so lucky to be at this club. Everyone pulls in the same direction and we have an unbelievable group of players and an unbelievable group of staff.”

Chairman Bruce Elliott added: “It’s unbelievable we are still getting to grips with it. To go up with one game to go is brilliant and we are still pinching ourselves.

“We couldn’t have organised it better. It’s been perfect with having fans back having missed them all season.”

“We have to change the [artificial] pitch so the grass will go down. We will have floodlights coming in and some more seats and one or two other bits and pieces as well. Hopefully we will have enough time to start the league season on time here.”

