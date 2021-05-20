Millwall boss wants ‘horrendously difficult problem’ next season – plus physical attributes that need to be added to squad

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wants to add more pace and power to his squad this summer – and is hoping he has a “horrendously difficult problem” picking his team next season.

Rowett has already started to address those deficits. He signed Mason Bennett and Scott Malone – the latter whom the Lions hope to complete a permanent deal for in this window – and recalled Danny McNamara from St Johnstone last January.

Those three all added more speed to the side last season though the signing of Kenneth Zohore – recruited to give the team more power in attack – didn’t work out.

But there isn’t an abundance of pace in the squad and ideally that will be one of the attributes the Lions look for in a striker this closed season.

Rowett noted Bournemouth’s “athleticism” with players such as Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke when the Cherries won 4-1 at The Den in April.

Millwall are again being linked with Allan Campbell who is set to leave Motherwell this summer. Campbell is a 22-year-old midfielder who can dart forward to be a goal threat, and the Lions have watched him a number of times.

“You’re always trying to get the blend between quality, drive, mentality, physicality, speed,” Rowett said. “It’s no good having eleven lightning-quick players if they don’t read the game well and don’t use the ball well.

“It is about balance and the balance in the modern day is moving more towards speed, athleticism, power.

“You look at the Premier League and see teams with such great mobility and that’s because the game’s getting faster and faster all the time.

“That’s just the state of affairs and that’s something we’ll try to increase.”

One area where Rowett will need to get the balance right is in midfield. If the regular formation is 5-3-2 then Mllwall would want six central midfielders competing for those places.

Rowett said: “We have to look at every single scenario within the team. I have to look at my preferred formation, which way that might go and what if that doesn’t work.

“We have to cover every base. I think it’s more about getting players in that can give us something a little bit different than what we’ve got.

“That’s more the balance.

“Next season if I have a horrendously difficult problem with who I pick because everyone’s playing well then I will be a well-worked, happy manager.”

Image: Millwall FC