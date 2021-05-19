Millwall have transfer targets in European leagues – as they aim for first overseas recruit since 2015

GARY Rowett has revealed Millwall have transfer targets in European leagues – and is “excited to see” whether the club can complete any deals from abroad.

In the post-Brexit market, foreign signings will need a Governing Body Endorsement, a work permit based on points accumulated through club appearances and the league the club play in, among other requirements.

The last player Millwall signed from an overseas league was Stefan Maierhofer from Austrian Bundesliga club SC Wiener Neustadt in January 2015.

“When you first come into a club like you Millwall you appreciate the values, the values of the fans, the values of the club, the history, the context of what the club’s all about,” Rowett told the Lions’ YouTube channel.

“You have to retain those elements. You look at those core elements, do we want to be a nicey nicey technical-based side? Not really. We want to be a tough, aggressive, athletic team, but we want to add the right qualities in the right areas to complement some of those things that we all want to see in a Millwall team.

“So you have look everywhere to find that. We’re looking in lower leagues, we’re looking in leagues above, foreign leagues.

“The European points system dictates to a certain degree which players you can and can’t get. But I think it’s an interesting market.

“Do I want four or five European players into the club this summer? Probably not. But we’ve certainly got some very good targets that are not on our shores and I‘m excited to see if we can get one or two of those.

“The club, and John [Berylson] in particular, really see an opportunity to push after two solid, competitive seasons. We’ve got a really nice platform, a really nice base to build from.

“And we’ve got a really good core group in the squad.

“I‘m excited. It’s probably the most excited I‘ve been for many summers because, a): I might be able to go on holidays for the first time in two years – though that doesn’t look that likely! And, b): because I genuinely feel we’re very, very close with three of four additions to being a very, very good side.

“As a manager that’s all you’re looking for.”

Image: Millwall FC