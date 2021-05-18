Millwall could play Swedish friendly – against team part-owned by AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic

GARY Rowett has revealed Millwall are hoping to play a summer friendly against top-flight Swedish side Hammarby – who are partly owned by AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The link between the Lions and the Stockholm-based side are Huski Chocolate who are the main shirt sponsors of both.

Millwall will return to pre-season training at the end of June.

“We’re looking at the moment at coming back around the 28th or 29th, something around there,” Rowett said in an interview on Millwall’s official YouTube channel.

“Tours are quite difficult at the moment because of the rules and knowing what you can and can’t do.

“What we’d like to do is maybe see if we can get out to Sweden and play against Huski’s team out there, Hammarby, so that would be fantastic.

“Then the rest will take care of itself.”

Image: Millwall FC