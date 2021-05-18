Millwall confirm senior departures and contract offers as retained list is announced

MILLWALL have officially confirmed the departures of senior players Frank Fielding, Shaun Williams and Shane Ferguson as they announced their retained list on Tuesday.

James Brown, who is currently on loan at St Johnstone, will also leave.

Contract discussions are ongoing with club skipper Alex Pearce and centre-forward Matt Smith.

Another player with senior experience, George Alexander, is also leaving when his contract expires next month.

Ryan Woods, Scott Malone and Ken Zohore will return to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells.

Departing under-23s: Rob Strachan, Harry Ransom, Reuben Duncan, Sam Skeffington, George Alexander

Departing under-18s: Ollie Bate, Ezekiel Miller

Contract offers: Ryan Sandford, Joe Wright, Besart Topalloj

Professional contract offers: Jordan Gillmore, Arthur Penney, Alfie Allen, Nana Boateng, Tyrese Briscoe, Abdul Abdulmalik

Retained: Dan Moss, Jayden Davis, Alex Mitchell, Hayden Muller, Sean O’Brien, Junior Tiensia, Isaac Olaofe

Millwall said: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to all [departures] listed for their hard work and professionalism throughout their time at Millwall and wish them the best of luck in their future careers.”

