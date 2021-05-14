Millwall to delay releasing 2020-21 retained list as talks continue with experienced pair

MILLWALL were set to delay the release of their retained list until next week as there are still discussions ongoing with players.

Lions boss Gary Rowett confirmed after the last game of the season at Coventry that player-coach Shaun Williams and goalkeeper Frank Fielding would depart after their contracts expire at the end of June.

Shane Ferguson is also leaving after six seasons, while Millwall were still talking to Alex Pearce and Matt Smith.

The Lions will wait to announce the list of further departures, including those who have been part of the under-23 squad.

“Once the season finishes then that’s when we’ll divulge that information. I think that’s fair to the players that it will involve,” Rowett said ahead of the final day.

“Some of those players it might be we’ve entered into talks and we either get deals done or we don’t get deals done.

“Because again there are two sides to the story, whether a player wants to re-sign or wants to re-sign on the contract that’s been offered. You’ve lots of different things in the melting pot, it’s not always just about the club taking a contract offer up. If it’s an option it’s different.

“Not everything is going to be clear on the final day of the season, but there are a few things that will be clearer.

“It’s only right to wait until the end of the season before we announce those things.”

