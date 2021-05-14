Millwall manager on goalkeeper target to replace former Bristol City stopper

GARY Rowett said he would ideally like a younger goalkeeper in this summer’s transfer window to provide competition for Bart Bialkowski next season.

Frank Fielding’s contract runs out at the end of June and Rowett confirmed after the last game of the season at Coventry that he and Shaun Williams had not been offered new ones.

Fielding, 33, went off with a quad injury just 43 minutes into his league debut against Preston in August 2019 and didn’t play again in the Championship.

Bialkowski came on for him and kept 16 clean sheets in 2019-20 and 17 last season – the joint-best and joint-third best in the Championship – and didn’t give Fielding a chance to get back in.

Millwall have youngsters Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright on their books but the Lions need a goalkeeper who is ready to step into Championship action.

Fielding made two appearances in the EFL Cup last season.

“He’s a great guy, really professional,” Rowett said. “He’s a really unselfish team player. He’s an experienced keeper and has played around the Championship for some years.

“It’s not easy just to turn up every week and be encouraging, put your own disappointment to one side. He’s done that. He’s a fabulous goalkeeper.

“That’s going to be the difficulty this year, you’re letting some good senior professionals go who are integral to the dressing room.

“We have to make sure we replace those characters as well as players that we think can help us further.

“We’re probably looking at a slightly younger goalkeeper but one that’s still got good experience that can push Bart.

“You want that competition for places. That’s what we want and that’s more or less what we’ll try to get.

“If we can’t get that we’ll get the best player we can possibly try to get.”

Image: Millwall FC